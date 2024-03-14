In pics: Rolls-Royce unveils limited edition Ghost 'Prism' celebrating 120 years of prestige 8 Photos . Updated: 14 Mar 2024, 07:13 PM IST Govind Choudhary Rolls-Royce's limited edition Ghost 'Prism' celebrates 120 years of legacy with bespoke paint options, meticulous craftsmanship, and personalized interior touches, defining luxury and exclusivity. 1/8Rolls-Royce, steeped in 120 years of prestige, has unveiled a tribute to its illustrious history with the limited edition Ghost 'Prism.' (Rolls-Royce) 2/8 This exclusive model, restricted to a mere 120 units, sets a new standard for luxury and exclusivity in the automotive world. (Rolls-Royce) 3/8One of the most remarkable aspects of the Ghost 'Prism' is its bespoke paint finish, offering customers a staggering selection from Rolls-Royce's vast palette of three billion hues. (Rolls-Royce) 4/8Buyers can further customize their 'Prism' with one of four distinct accent themes, such as Phoenix Red, Turchese, Mandarin, or Forge Yellow. (Rolls-Royce) 5/8Inside the cabin, the Ghost 'Prism' envelops passengers in an ambiance of luxury and refinement. (Rolls-Royce) 6/8The Bespoke Starlight Headliner, adorned with 1,040 individually placed 'stars,' casts a gentle glow throughout the interior. (Rolls-Royce) 7/8While major interior alterations are absent, subtle touches of personalized color extend to the cabin, enhancing its luxurious atmosphere. (Rolls-Royce) 8/8Crafted through a meticulous 10-step painting process, the Ghost 'Prism' boasts a luxurious mineral finish. (Rolls-Royce)