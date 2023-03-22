In pics: Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow special edition

OPEN APP
Updated: 22 Mar 2023

1/7Design of Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow is inspired by the record-setting eight-wheeled Thunderbolt of the 1930s. 
2/7The company will produce only 12 units of the special edition Wraith Black Arrow to be sold worldwide, making it a highly exclusive model. 
3/7The Wraith Black Arrow sports a black and grey exterior with eye-catching bright yellow accents. 
4/7Inside the Wraith Black Arrow, the open-pore wood door lining is a nod to the Bonneville Salt Flats where the Thunderbolt set its world land speed record in 1938. 
5/7The Wraith Black Arrow is powered by a V12 engine that can generate up to 623 bhp of maximum power and 870 Nm of peak torque.
6/7The seats, armrests, and dashboard are finished in black club leather while the steering wheel, seat tops, and headrests are accented in a striking bright yellow. 
7/7The car also features the highest number of LED lights ever used in a Rolls-Royce, including 2,117 fiber-optic stars on the roofline, a tribute to the Thunderbolt's legacy. 
