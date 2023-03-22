In pics: Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow special edition

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Share Via

Rolls-Royce has launched a special limited edition... moreRolls-Royce has launched a special limited edition model, the Wraith Black Arrow, marking the end of an era for the ultra-luxury carmaker. The Black Arrow will be the final car produced at Rolls-Royce's Goodwood headquarters to feature a V12 engine. Here’s a look at the luxury car