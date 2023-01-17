OPEN APP
In pics: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

6 Photos . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 01:16 PM IST Livemint
  • Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here. It comes with a starting price of 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It was first revealed at EICMA 2022 in November last year.
1/6Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes in three variants – Astral, Interstellar and Celestial.
2/6Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the company’s third model that is based on the 650cc platform.
3/6It can produce 47 Ps of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm.
4/6The Super Meteor 650 is equipped with the company’s own Tripper Navigation system.
5/6Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, Interstellar Green, Celestial Red, and Celestial Blue are its colour options.
6/6Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard.
