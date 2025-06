In Pics: Russia launches drone assault on Ukraine amid escalating tensions

9 Photos . Updated: 07 Jun 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Russia launched 48 drones, along with two missiles and four glide bombs, in an overnight assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

1/9Flames and smoke billow following a Russian drone strike during ongoing attacks on Ukraine, in Kyiv, June 6, 2025. (REUTERS)

2/9Fire and smoke engulf the cityscape following a Russian drone strike during Russia’s ongoing assault on Ukraine, in Kyiv on June 6, 2025. (REUTERS)

3/9An individual surveys the damage at the site of a Russian drone strike on an apartment building during Russia’s assault on Ukraine, in Kyiv. (REUTERS)

4/9Firefighters operate inside an apartment building struck by a Russian drone during the ongoing conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (REUTERS)

5/9Rescuers help an injured woman after pulling her from the rubble of a building struck by a Russian drone in Kharkiv on June 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

6/9Firefighters in action at the scene of a building struck by a Russian drone in Kharkiv, Ukraine, June 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

7/9Firefighters battle the aftermath of Russia’s massive drone assault that set buildings ablaze across Kyiv, Ukraine. (REUTERS)

8/9Russian drone strikes caused damage to multiple apartment buildings throughout Kharkiv, Ukraine. (REUTERS)