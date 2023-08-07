comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

In pics: Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

7 Photos . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 04:51 PM IST Livemint

Samsung has launched Galaxy F34 5G in India with 6... more

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is offered in two variants: one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,999, and the other with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,999.
1/7Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is offered in two variants: one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at 18,999, and the other with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, available for 20,999.
The handset is equipped with a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
2/7The handset is equipped with a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.
3/7The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. 
4/7Samsung Galaxy F34 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. 
On the rear, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.
5/7On the rear, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.
For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera sensor positioned in a center-aligned waterdrop notch.
6/7For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera sensor positioned in a center-aligned waterdrop notch.
Connectivity features include 5G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C.
7/7Connectivity features include 5G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C.
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout