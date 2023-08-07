In pics: Samsung Galaxy F34 5G 7 Photos . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 04:51 PM IST Livemint Samsung has launched Galaxy F34 5G in India with 6... moreSamsung has launched Galaxy F34 5G in India with 6.46-inch display, Exynos 1280 SoC, 50MP camera, and 6,000mAh battery. Here’s a quick look of the new phone 1/7Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is offered in two variants: one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at ₹18,999, and the other with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, available for ₹20,999. 2/7The handset is equipped with a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 3/7The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1. 4/7Samsung Galaxy F34 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. 5/7On the rear, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. 6/7For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera sensor positioned in a center-aligned waterdrop notch. 7/7Connectivity features include 5G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C.