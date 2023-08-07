In pics: Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

7 Photos . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Samsung has launched Galaxy F34 5G in India with 6.46-inch display, Exynos 1280 SoC, 50MP camera, and 6,000mAh battery. Here’s a quick look of the new phone

1/7Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is offered in two variants: one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at ₹ 18,999, and the other with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, available for ₹ 20,999.

2/7The handset is equipped with a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

3/7The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

4/7Samsung Galaxy F34 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

5/7On the rear, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

6/7For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera sensor positioned in a center-aligned waterdrop notch.