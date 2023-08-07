Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

In pics: Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

7 Photos . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 04:51 PM IST Livemint

Samsung has launched Galaxy F34 5G in India with 6.46-inch display, Exynos 1280 SoC, 50MP camera, and 6,000mAh battery. Here’s a quick look of the new phone

1/7Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is offered in two variants: one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at 18,999, and the other with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, available for 20,999.
2/7The handset is equipped with a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
3/7The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.
4/7Samsung Galaxy F34 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. 
5/7On the rear, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.
6/7For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera sensor positioned in a center-aligned waterdrop notch.
7/7Connectivity features include 5G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.