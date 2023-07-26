comScore
In pics: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 6 series, Tab 9 series launched! Have a look

12 Photos . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 05:59 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 6 series, Tab 9 series at its Unpacked event.
1/12At its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung today took the wraps off its latest generation of Galaxy Z Flip foldaphone. The company unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz cover display.
2/12Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone offers two storage options - 256GB and 512GB.
3/12There is a 3,700mAh dual battery with up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter 3A USB-C cable, fast wireless charging 2.0 and wireless powerShare are other features on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
4/12Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now official. The all-new foldable phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and is equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen.
5/12Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display having 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 402ppi and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz).
6/12 On the camera front, there is a 10MP Selfie Camera with FOV: 85˚ and 4MP Under Display Camera. On the rear, there is a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 50MP wide angle camera, 10MP telephoto camera.
7/12Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series consists of two smartwatches - Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic which the company says are designed to help users build healthier habits every day and through the night.
8/12Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is offered in 44mm and 40mm. There are two colour variants for the buyers to choose from - Graphite, Sliver. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is offered in Black and Silver colours, and has 43mm and 47mm dial sizes. 
9/12The new Galaxy Watch 6 series provides meaningful insights that can lead to positive changes around the clock, offering personalized and actionable tips, advice and encouragement. The Galaxy Watch 6 series now offers in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors – total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery – to help users understand the quality of sleep received each night. 
10/12Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic come with a 30% slimmer bezel and a 15% thinner rotating bezel respectively, enhancing the beauty of the signature circle frame. 
11/12Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S9 series comprising three models - Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
12/12For camera duties, there is a single 13MP AF camera on the rear and a 12MP ultra-wide on the back of Galaxy Tab S9. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+, on the other hand, has 13MP AF + 8MP ultra-wide dual rear camera and 12MP Ultra-Wide at the front.
