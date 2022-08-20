OPEN APP

In pics: Scenes of disasters as rains and cloudbursts wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

6 Photos . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 12:40 PM IST Livemint

5 people have died and 13 are feared to be dead in... more

1/6Himachal Pradesh officials have said 5 people were killed and 13 other were feared to be dead in separate incidents of flash floods across the state. 
2/6National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) and the Indian Army are deployed in various areas of Himachal Pradesh to conduct rescue operations  (HT_PRINT)
3/6No relief seems in  sight in the coming days with Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department issuing a warning for landslide due to heavy rains which are predicted to continue till August 25  (ANI)
4/6Joint rescue operations by the Indian Army, NDRF and police has saved ives of 11 civilians who were stranded on an island formed in the middle of fast flowing Ghumarnu stream of Kangra, Himachal (NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY T)
5/6Several roads and homes have been damaged due to incidents of cloudburst and floods (PTI)
6/6Several roads have been blocked and residents remained stranded due to the floods (ANI twitter)
