In pics | See the satellite images of Nord Stream’s methane leaks

United Nations revealed satellite images of the Nord Stream's methane leak. Along with the UN, several other countries and agencies have also released such images. See the photos of the Nord Stream gas leak, which is estimated to be larger than the Gulf of Mexico methane emitter event of last year 1/7Multiple gas leakages were reported on Nord Stream pipeline this week. In the beginning two leaks were detected on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Monday. Later, another methane gas leakage was detected on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline by the operators. This photo is provided by the Swedish Coast guard which detected the fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines on Wednesday. (AP) 2/7Nord Stream pipelines are considered to be the energy lifelines of Europe. Russia supplies methane gas to Europe through these pipelines. However, Nord Stream 1 was shut down in the name of maintenance by Russia last month. The twin pipeline was already not functioning. (AP) 3/7Recently, United Nation's International Methane Emissions Observatory released three satellite images of the Nord Stream gas leak. The analysis show that the methane plumes detected from Nord Stream are larger than those identified in the event in the Gulf of Mexico last year. (@CH4Observatory/ Twitter) 4/7According to UN researchers, the visual radius of bubbling gas had shrunk from 700 meters wide on 26 September to 520 meters wide on 29 September. However, they are yet to calculate the amount of methane gas that has been emitted by this incident. (@CH4Observatory/ Twitter) 5/7The sudden methane gas leak from the Nord Stream carries a huge potential threat to the environment. An enormous amount of this greenhouse gas might have already entered the atmosphere causing a problem for the neighbouring countries. (@CH4Observatory/ Twitter) 6/7Russian Satellite agency Roscosmos also released the satellite image of the methane gas plumes emanating from the Nord stream pipelines. Several countries are alleging Russia deliberately carried out such leakage to disrupt the gas flow in Europe. (via REUTERS) 7/7According to a Bloomberg report, the escape of the entire stock of methane gas in the pipeline will result in around 200,000 tonnes of methane emissions. The humongous amount of emission will have about the same global warming potential over a 100-year time frame as about 6 million tons of carbon dioxide. (AFP PHOTO / SWEDISH COAST GUARD)