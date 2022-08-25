OPEN APP

In Pics: Severe drought exposes dinosaur tracks in Texas

5 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 09:54 PM IST Livemint

Severe drought in parts of the USA has led to the ... more

These dinosaur tracks emerging due to drought belong to the  Acrocanthosaurus species whose traces were located in the Dinosaur Valley State Park (AFP)
1/5These dinosaur tracks emerging due to drought belong to the  Acrocanthosaurus species whose traces were located in the Dinosaur Valley State Park (AFP)
As the Paluxy River continues to dry up due to severe drought situation in Texas, multiple dinosaur tracks showed up that are around 100 million years old  (AFP)
2/5As the Paluxy River continues to dry up due to severe drought situation in Texas, multiple dinosaur tracks showed up that are around 100 million years old  (AFP)
These tracks of the once existing Archosaur reptiles, was lying hidden under the water and layers of sediments. They have become visible first time after the year 2000  (AFP)
3/5These tracks of the once existing Archosaur reptiles, was lying hidden under the water and layers of sediments. They have become visible first time after the year 2000  (AFP)
These photos reveal three-toed footprints of fifteen feet tall dinosaurs that weighed around seven tons (AFP)
4/5These photos reveal three-toed footprints of fifteen feet tall dinosaurs that weighed around seven tons (AFP)
The Dinosaur Valley State Park is located in an inland area of the city of Dallas. This area used to be an edge of an ancient ocean. After the season, these footprints will again submerge in water (AFP)
5/5The Dinosaur Valley State Park is located in an inland area of the city of Dallas. This area used to be an edge of an ancient ocean. After the season, these footprints will again submerge in water (AFP)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout