In Pics: Severe drought exposes dinosaur tracks in Texas

5 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 09:54 PM IST

Severe drought in parts of the USA has led to the ... moreSevere drought in parts of the USA has led to the drying up of several rivers and even lakes. Recently, 100 million years old dinosaur tracts emerged on the bed of dried Paluxy River