In Pics: Severe drought exposes dinosaur tracks in Texas 5 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 09:54 PM IST Livemint Severe drought in parts of the USA has led to the ... moreSevere drought in parts of the USA has led to the drying up of several rivers and even lakes. Recently, 100 million years old dinosaur tracts emerged on the bed of dried Paluxy River 1/5These dinosaur tracks emerging due to drought belong to the Acrocanthosaurus species whose traces were located in the Dinosaur Valley State Park (AFP) 2/5As the Paluxy River continues to dry up due to severe drought situation in Texas, multiple dinosaur tracks showed up that are around 100 million years old (AFP) 3/5These tracks of the once existing Archosaur reptiles, was lying hidden under the water and layers of sediments. They have become visible first time after the year 2000 (AFP) 4/5These photos reveal three-toed footprints of fifteen feet tall dinosaurs that weighed around seven tons (AFP) 5/5The Dinosaur Valley State Park is located in an inland area of the city of Dallas. This area used to be an edge of an ancient ocean. After the season, these footprints will again submerge in water (AFP)