In pics: Shah Rukh Khan launches Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at Auto Expo 2023 6 Photos . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 03:00 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini Hyundai Motor India finally announced the price of Ioniq 5 EV in the country. The EV was announced in India last month and can be booked for a token of ₹1 lakh. It was unveiled by megastar Shah Rukh Khan on the first day of Auto Expo 2023 1/6Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has three different colour options – White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver. 2/6The megastar is currently the brand ambassador of Hyundai and has been associated with the brand for 25 years. 3/6SRK launched the car in style in his with his arms wide open in front of the car 4/6He launched the car in style in his with his arms wide open in front of the car and greeting the fans gathered around. 5/6The introductory price will be available for only the first 500 customers. It will only be the second car in India after Kona Electric to offer an all-electric powertrain. 6/6Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription.