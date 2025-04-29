Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Spain, Portugal, and France left in the dark following massive power outage

In Pics: Spain, Portugal, and France left in the dark following massive power outage

6 Photos . Updated: 29 Apr 2025, 12:04 PM IST Livemint

A widespread power outage affected Millions of people across Spain, Portugal, and parts of France on Monday. 

The headlights of a passing car illuminate a street in Vigo during a widespread power outage that left the entire Iberian Peninsula and southern France in the dark on April 28, 2025. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that authorities are not ruling out any possible cause for the massive blackout. (AFP)

1/6The headlights of a passing car illuminate a street in Vigo during a widespread power outage that left the entire Iberian Peninsula and southern France in the dark on April 28, 2025. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that authorities are not ruling out any possible cause for the massive blackout. (AFP)

A woman uses her phone’s flashlight while walking her dog along a pitch-dark street in Vigo during a massive blackout that impacted life in Spain, Portugal and southern France. (AFP)

2/6A woman uses her phone’s flashlight while walking her dog along a pitch-dark street in Vigo during a massive blackout that impacted life in Spain, Portugal and southern France. (AFP)

Travellers spent the night at Madrid’s Atocha train station after a power outage swept across the entire Iberian Peninsula and southern France, leaving many distressed. (AFP)

3/6Travellers spent the night at Madrid’s Atocha train station after a power outage swept across the entire Iberian Peninsula and southern France, leaving many distressed. (AFP)

After an unexplained blackout plunged Spain and Portugal into darkness, trams remained at a standstill in downtown Lisbon even after power was restored. (AFP)

4/6After an unexplained blackout plunged Spain and Portugal into darkness, trams remained at a standstill in downtown Lisbon even after power was restored. (AFP)

Phones and headlamps were the only alternatives people relied on to shop for groceries inside a supermarket during the blackout in Barcelona, Spain, on April 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

5/6Phones and headlamps were the only alternatives people relied on to shop for groceries inside a supermarket during the blackout in Barcelona, Spain, on April 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

Travellers lie on the floor at Madrid’s Atocha train station to spend the night following a massive power outage that affected the entire Iberian Peninsula and southern France on April 28, 2025. (AFP)

6/6Travellers lie on the floor at Madrid’s Atocha train station to spend the night following a massive power outage that affected the entire Iberian Peninsula and southern France on April 28, 2025. (AFP)

