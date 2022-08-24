In pics: Stocks to look out for today

1/9Adani enterprises: Adani Enterprises acquiring a 29% stake in broadcaster NDTV Ltd and launching an open offer to acquire an additional 26% from shareholders, signals serious intent for a play in India’s media and entertainment industry.The acquisition capped months of speculation about a potential acquisition that saw the NDTV stock rally fivefold in nine months

2/9NDTV: Adani group on Tuesday launched a hostile takeover bid of NDTV, with an open offer to acquire an additional 26% or 1.67 crore equity shares for up to ₹ 493 crore. Three Adani group firms have come out with a public announcement for the offer under the Sebi norms. At a price of ₹ 294 per share, the open offer will amount to ₹ 492.81 crore.

3/9NTPC: NTPC will raise ₹ 2,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on Thursday. for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.

4/9Hindalco: Hindalco Industries Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Tuesday said the company has earmarked a total capital expenditure of about USD 8 billion over the next five years in its arm Novelis and India. Novelis has found potential investment opportunities of USD 4.5 billion.

5/9Devyani International Limited(DIL): Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, on Tuesday divested over a 2% stake in restaurant operator Devyani International for ₹ 482 crore through an open market transaction. . Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd is believed to have offloaded 2,63,29,516 shares, amounting to a 2.18% stake in the company.

6/9HPCL: As part of its move towards increasing the green energy mix, Hindustan Petroleum has announced a cow dung-to-compressed biogas project at Sanchore in Rajasthan. This is the HPCL's first project under the waste-to-energy portfolio and the plant is proposed to utilize 100 tonnes per day of cow dung to produce biogas, which can be used as automotive fuel.

7/9Unichem Laboratories: Unichem Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the USFDA to market its generic carbamazepine tablets, indicated as an anticonvulsant drug. The approval was granted for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Carbamazepine Tablets of strength 200 mg.

8/9Tata Motors: Tata Motors has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power to develop a 7.25 Mwp onsite solar project at its commercial vehicle manufacturing facility here. The project will be a significant move to increase the renewable energy portfolio at its manufacturing facility,