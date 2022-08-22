In pics: Stolen artefacts to be returned by Glasgow museums to India 4 Photos . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 01:15 PM IST Livemint All the antiques were gifted to Glasgow Museums. T... moreAll the antiques were gifted to Glasgow Museums. The items were believed to be from Kanpur, Kolkata, Gwalior, Bihar and Hyderabad. Some of them are about 1,000 years old. 1/4A carved sandstone relief of a male figure. (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection) 2/4Delegates from the Indian High Commission fixed the move by consenting to a repatriation agreement at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection) 3/4A stately Indo-Persian snake tulwar (sword). It was stolen 1905 from the assortment of the Nizam of Hyderabad by his Prime Minister. He then, at that point, sold it to the British general Sir Archibald Hunter. (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection) 4/4Stele carved from black chlorite representing Surya, the Hindu deity of the sun. (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection)