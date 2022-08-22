OPEN APP

In pics: Stolen artefacts to be returned by Glasgow museums to India

4 Photos . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 01:15 PM IST Livemint

All the antiques were gifted to Glasgow Museums. T... more

A carved sandstone relief of a male figure.  (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection)
1/4A carved sandstone relief of a male figure.  (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection)
Delegates from the Indian High Commission fixed the move by consenting to a repatriation agreement at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection)
2/4Delegates from the Indian High Commission fixed the move by consenting to a repatriation agreement at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection)
A stately Indo-Persian snake tulwar (sword). It was stolen 1905 from the assortment of the Nizam of Hyderabad by his Prime Minister. He then, at that point, sold it to the British general Sir Archibald Hunter. (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection)
3/4A stately Indo-Persian snake tulwar (sword). It was stolen 1905 from the assortment of the Nizam of Hyderabad by his Prime Minister. He then, at that point, sold it to the British general Sir Archibald Hunter. (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection)
Stele carved from black chlorite representing Surya, the Hindu deity of the sun. (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection)
4/4Stele carved from black chlorite representing Surya, the Hindu deity of the sun. (CSG CIC Glasgow museums collection)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout