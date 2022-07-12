In pics | Strawberry supermoon lighting up the night sky 9 Photos . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 11:26 AM IST Livemint Those who missed catching a glimpse of the ‘strawberry supermoon’ last month will have another chance as this month’s full moon is back on Wednesday, July 13 1/9The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands on June 14, 2022. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. < 2/9The full strawberry supermoon rises over Los Angeles, California on June 14, 2022. The June full moon is named for the strawberry harvesting season (not the moon's colour) of the Alongquin Native American tribe from the northeast United States and eastern Canada. < 3/9A full moon, the ‘Strawberry supermoon’, rises over a cross on the Church of St John the Baptist in Skopje on June 14, 2022. June's full moon is known as the Strawberry moon as it coincides with strawberry harvesting season in parts of the US and Canada. < 4/9A supermoon rises above the skyline of downtown Los Angeles on June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the Strawberry Moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. < 5/9People watch the rising moon on June 13, 2022, in East Boston, United States. The moon will reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the Strawberry Moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. < 6/9A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey on June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the Strawberry Moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. < 7/9A supermoon rises over the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey on June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the strawberry Moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. < 8/9A supermoon rises above the skyline of downtown Los Angeles on June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the Strawberry Moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. < 9/9The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York on June 14, 2022. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. <