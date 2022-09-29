OPEN APP

In Pics: Stunning futuristic looks of New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai CST stations

11 Photos . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 01:48 PM IST Livemint
  • Union Cabinet on September 28 has approved Indian Railways’ proposal for redevelopment of three major railway stations.
  • The redevelopment project involves an approximate total investment of 10,000 crore.
Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the project will create additional space of 15 acres in Delhi station, 15 acres in Ahmedabad, 5 acres in Mumbai.
1/11Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the project will create additional space of 15 acres in Delhi station, 15 acres in Ahmedabad, 5 acres in Mumbai.
The redevelopment projects will result in the creation of more than 35,000 jobs, Vaishnaw said, adding that this will improve the daily experience of more than 2 million passengers.
2/11The redevelopment projects will result in the creation of more than 35,000 jobs, Vaishnaw said, adding that this will improve the daily experience of more than 2 million passengers.
The stations located within the city will have a city centre like place. City centre in the premises of Ahmedabad station will be inspired by Adalaj.
3/11The stations located within the city will have a city centre like place. City centre in the premises of Ahmedabad station will be inspired by Adalaj.
These stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building.
4/11These stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building.
Modular technology to be used in the redevelopment of these stations.
5/11Modular technology to be used in the redevelopment of these stations.
New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services.
6/11New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services.
Aerial view of Ahmedabad station from Kalupur junction.
7/11Aerial view of Ahmedabad station from Kalupur junction.
.The redevelopment project involves an approximate total investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 crore.
8/11.The redevelopment project involves an approximate total investment of 10,000 crore.
There will be segregation of arrival/departures, Clutter free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms.
9/11There will be segregation of arrival/departures, Clutter free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms.
CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed.
10/11CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed.
The design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities, including spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.
11/11The design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities, including spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout