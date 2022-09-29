In Pics: Stunning futuristic looks of New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai CST stations 11 Photos . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 01:48 PM IST Livemint Union Cabinet on September 28 has approved Indian Railways’ proposal for redevelopment of three major railway stations.The redevelopment project involves an approximate total investment of ₹10,000 crore. 1/11Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the project will create additional space of 15 acres in Delhi station, 15 acres in Ahmedabad, 5 acres in Mumbai. < 2/11The redevelopment projects will result in the creation of more than 35,000 jobs, Vaishnaw said, adding that this will improve the daily experience of more than 2 million passengers. < 3/11The stations located within the city will have a city centre like place. City centre in the premises of Ahmedabad station will be inspired by Adalaj. < 4/11These stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building. < 5/11Modular technology to be used in the redevelopment of these stations. < 6/11New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. < 7/11Aerial view of Ahmedabad station from Kalupur junction. < 8/11.The redevelopment project involves an approximate total investment of ₹10,000 crore. < 9/11There will be segregation of arrival/departures, Clutter free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms. < 10/11CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed. < 11/11The design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities, including spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. <