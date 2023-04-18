In pics: Sudan burns as Army, paramilitary battle for power

10 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:53 PM IST

After four days of firing, bomb attacks, airstrike... moreAfter four days of firing, bomb attacks, airstrikes, and severe civilian casualties, the Sudanese Army and its paramilitary force agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire. However, the four-day-long fight has done massive damage to the country