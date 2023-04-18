In pics: Sudan burns as Army, paramilitary battle for power

10 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:53 PM IST

After four days of firing, bomb attacks, airstrikes, and severe civilian casualties, the Sudanese Army and its paramilitary force agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire. However, the four-day-long fight has done massive damage to the country

1/10As the clashes broke out between the Sudanese paramilitary and their Army, airstrikes, bomb blasts, tank firing became a common scene for people in Sudan.

2/10On Saturday, RSF soldiers took the control of Khartoum airport and the Presidential palace. Viral videos showed sounds of gunfire inside the airport.

3/10Locals were the worst hit due to the ongoing crisis. People are running out of food, fuel and other essential commodities. In the photo taken on April 17, people are seen queuing for bread outside a bakery amidst a food crisis in the south of Khartoum, Sudanese capital.

4/10The satellite images of destroyed airplanes in Khartoum International Airport show the massive devastation done by the paramilitary force.

5/10Heavy firing and airstrikes have caused huge damage to residential buildings and even hospitals. The official doctors' union has warned that fighting had “heavily damaged” multiple hospitals, with some of them going completely “out of service”.

6/10As people continue to suffer from the scarcity of food and other essential supplies, it has become difficult to send humanitarian assistance to the crisis-struck country.

7/10Apart from heavy casualties in the Sudanese violence, there were also instances of assaults on aid workers. Moreover, the EU envoy's residence in the capital Khartoum was also attacked during the clashes.

8/10In addition to the EU envoy, a US Embassy convoy also came under fire in Sudan amid the clashes. Several residential buildings of the country's capital, Khartoum, have been damaged

9/10The images of the seized Khartoum international airport, show the damage caused to around 20 aircraft