OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Suzuki GSX-8S, a naked motorbike with a new 776 cc engine showcased

In pics: Suzuki GSX-8S, a naked motorbike with a new 776 cc engine showcased

7 Photos . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 11:14 PM IST Livemint
  • This bike will sit between SV650 and GSX-S1000. The Suzuki GSX-8S is powered by a 776 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270 degree crankshaft design.
Suzuki has introduced an all new naked motorbike series, called GSX-8S at the EICMA 2022 exhibition. (Suzuki)
1/7Suzuki has introduced an all new naked motorbike series, called GSX-8S at the EICMA 2022 exhibition. (Suzuki)
The Suzuki GSX-8S is powered by a 776 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270 degree crankshaft design. (Suzuki)
2/7The Suzuki GSX-8S is powered by a 776 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270 degree crankshaft design. (Suzuki)
It gets braking duties done by a 310 mm floating-mount disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. (Suzuki)
3/7It gets braking duties done by a 310 mm floating-mount disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. (Suzuki)
The instrument cluster is a fully five-inch colour TFT unit. (Suzuki)
4/7The instrument cluster is a fully five-inch colour TFT unit. (Suzuki)
The engine is capable of producing 83 bhp of max power. (Suzuki)
5/7The engine is capable of producing 83 bhp of max power. (Suzuki)
The traction control has three modes and riders can also turn off the traction control. (Suzuki)
6/7The traction control has three modes and riders can also turn off the traction control. (Suzuki)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout