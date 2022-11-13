In pics: Suzuki GSX-8S, a naked motorbike with a new 776 cc engine showcased 7 Photos . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 11:14 PM IST Livemint This bike will sit between SV650 and GSX-S1000. The Suzuki GSX-8S is powered by a 776 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270 degree crankshaft design. 1/7Suzuki has introduced an all new naked motorbike series, called GSX-8S at the EICMA 2022 exhibition. 2/7The Suzuki GSX-8S is powered by a 776 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270 degree crankshaft design. 3/7It gets braking duties done by a 310 mm floating-mount disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. 4/7The instrument cluster is a fully five-inch colour TFT unit. 5/7The engine is capable of producing 83 bhp of max power. 6/7The traction control has three modes and riders can also turn off the traction control.