In pics: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV showcased at EIMCA 2022

7 Photos . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 07:00 PM IST Livemint
  • Suzuki Motor Corporation, an automobile giant, has recently unveiled its new adventure tourer for the Suzuki family. It is called V-Strom 800DE and is likely to sit between V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650.
Suzuki introduced its 2023 V-STROM 800DE as an adventure tourer. (Suzuki)
Suzuki introduced its 2023 V-STROM 800DE as an adventure tourer. (Suzuki)
The adventure bike gets 776cc DOHC parallel engine which employs 270-degree crankshaft timing. (Suzuki)
The adventure bike gets 776cc DOHC parallel engine which employs 270-degree crankshaft timing. (Suzuki)
It features a new GRAVEL traction control mode and rear ABS that can be switched off for off-road riding. (Suzuki)
It features a new GRAVEL traction control mode and rear ABS that can be switched off for off-road riding. (Suzuki)
A full colour 5-inch TFT LCD instrument panel provides the rider access to Suzuki Intelligent Ride System.z (Suzuki)
A full colour 5-inch TFT LCD instrument panel provides the rider access to Suzuki Intelligent Ride System.z (Suzuki)
It gets spoke-style wheels led by 21-inch hoop up front shod with the new Dunlop ADV tires. (Suzuki)
It gets spoke-style wheels led by 21-inch hoop up front shod with the new Dunlop ADV tires. (Suzuki)
An adjustable windscreen sits above a pair of stacked Mono-focus LED headlights. (Suzuki)
An adjustable windscreen sits above a pair of stacked Mono-focus LED headlights. (Suzuki)
