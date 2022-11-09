In pics: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV showcased at EIMCA 2022 7 Photos . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 07:00 PM IST Livemint Suzuki Motor Corporation, an automobile giant, has recently unveiled its new adventure tourer for the Suzuki family. It is called V-Strom 800DE and is likely to sit between V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650. 1/7Suzuki introduced its 2023 V-STROM 800DE as an adventure tourer. (Suzuki) 2/7The adventure bike gets 776cc DOHC parallel engine which employs 270-degree crankshaft timing. (Suzuki) 3/7It features a new GRAVEL traction control mode and rear ABS that can be switched off for off-road riding. (Suzuki) 4/7A full colour 5-inch TFT LCD instrument panel provides the rider access to Suzuki Intelligent Ride System.z (Suzuki) 5/7It gets spoke-style wheels led by 21-inch hoop up front shod with the new Dunlop ADV tires. (Suzuki) 6/7An adjustable windscreen sits above a pair of stacked Mono-focus LED headlights. (Suzuki)