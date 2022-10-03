OPEN APP

In pics: Sweden's Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

5 Photos . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 06:02 PM IST Livemint

Nobel Prize 2022: Svante Pääbo was given the award... more

The Noble Prizes 2022 for medicine or physiology was awarded to Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo on Monday. (AP)
1/5The Noble Prizes 2022 for medicine or physiology was awarded to Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo on Monday. (AP)
Svante Pääbo was given the award for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution (AFP)
2/5Svante Pääbo was given the award for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution (AFP)
Members of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, from left, Gunilla Karlsson-Hedestam, Nils-Goran Larsson and Anna Wedell listen as Secretary of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine Thomas Perlmann announces the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo, pictured on the screen in the background. (AP)
3/5Members of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, from left, Gunilla Karlsson-Hedestam, Nils-Goran Larsson and Anna Wedell listen as Secretary of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine Thomas Perlmann announces the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo, pictured on the screen in the background. (AP)
 Svante Paabo accepts the 2016 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences at the 2016 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. (AFP)
4/5 Svante Paabo accepts the 2016 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences at the 2016 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. (AFP)
Svante Pääbo’s research gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline; paleogenomics (AFP)
5/5Svante Pääbo’s research gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline; paleogenomics (AFP)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout