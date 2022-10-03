In pics: Sweden's Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

Nobel Prize 2022: Svante Pääbo was given the award for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution, the Nobel Prize committee said.

1/5The Noble Prizes 2022 for medicine or physiology was awarded to Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo on Monday.

3/5Members of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, from left, Gunilla Karlsson-Hedestam, Nils-Goran Larsson and Anna Wedell listen as Secretary of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine Thomas Perlmann announces the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo, pictured on the screen in the background.

4/5 Svante Paabo accepts the 2016 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences at the 2016 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.