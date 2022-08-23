OPEN APP

In pics: Take a tour of Made-in-India warship 'Vikrant'

4 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 12:55 PM IST Livemint

Indian Navy is all set to commission IAC Vikrant. ... more

Preparations are underway for historic commissioning of indigenous Vikrant (Twitter)
1/4Preparations are underway for historic commissioning of indigenous Vikrant (Twitter)
PM Modi will be inducting Vikrant next month in Kochi (Twitter)
2/4PM Modi will be inducting Vikrant next month in Kochi (Twitter)
A 45000-tonne warship, IAC Vikrant, has already undergone rigorous trials at sea for one year  (twitter)
3/4A 45000-tonne warship, IAC Vikrant, has already undergone rigorous trials at sea for one year  (twitter)
Just about 75% of its parts on IAC-1'Vikrant' are of Indian beginning. There are GE LM2500 gas turbines from the US, some flying related hardware from Russia and some gadgets from Israel. (Twitter)
4/4Just about 75% of its parts on IAC-1'Vikrant' are of Indian beginning. There are GE LM2500 gas turbines from the US, some flying related hardware from Russia and some gadgets from Israel. (Twitter)
