In pics: Take a tour of Made-in-India warship 'Vikrant'

4 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 12:55 PM IST Livemint

Indian Navy is all set to commission IAC Vikrant. On 2nd of September, PM Modi is expected to induct made-in-India Vikrant.

1/4Preparations are underway for historic commissioning of indigenous Vikrant
2/4PM Modi will be inducting Vikrant next month in Kochi
3/4A 45000-tonne warship, IAC Vikrant, has already undergone rigorous trials at sea for one year 
4/4Just about 75% of its parts on IAC-1'Vikrant' are of Indian beginning. There are GE LM2500 gas turbines from the US, some flying related hardware from Russia and some gadgets from Israel.
