In pics | Take a tour of Titanic deep sea diving expedition here 10 Photos . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 10:00 AM IST Livemint Highly intrinsic details of the ship wreck of the ... moreHighly intrinsic details of the ship wreck of the iconic Titanic ship were revealed in a latest high resolution video, shared by a commercial exploration company. Take a look at some of the photos of the Titanic Deep Sea Diving Expedition 1/10Ocean Gate, a commercial exploration company recently released the high-quality resolution video of its expedition to the Titanic wreckage held this year. The 8k video gives a detailed insight into the most iconic ship and its tragedy. (OceanGate Expeditions) 2/10Titanic Sea Expedition is more of scientific research by the scientific community and experts to observe the rate of decay and other changes in the ship that was considered unsinkable in its time. (Illustration by Andrea Gatti/ OceanGate) 3/10Located 2.4 miles below the sea level of the North Atlantic, the Titanic wreck has always been a source of fascination for tourists as well as for researchers and scientists. (OceanGate Expeditions) 4/10The video shows a glimpse of some of the parts of the shipwreck including the large crane, shackles, cargo holds, and the large ship hull. (OceanGate Expeditions) 5/10The team of Mission Specialist crew members can also be joined by others by paying $2,50,000 after undergoing training for the dive-in. One team will consist of six mission specialists who will undergo the expedition for ten days. (OceanGate Expeditions) 6/10The company conducted its first crewed expedition to the Titanic in 2021. With this expedition, the company aims to conduct a comprehensive survey by gathering information through images, videos, laser, and sonar data to take note of the rate of decay and documentation of the process. (OceanGate Expeditions) 7/10The company has planned around 18 dives to the doomed ship this year. It is also planning to perform several other Titanic deep sea diving expeditions next year. (OceanGate Expeditions) 8/10The expedition is mainly performed to keep an account of the details of the ship that carries huge relevance in history. The high-definition footage can help the researchers and experts in identifying the changes that are taking place in the shipwreck (OceanGate Expeditions) 9/10The expedition is performed by the submersible vessel, Titan, which the company claims to be the only five to six person manned submersible vessel which is capable of reaching 4000 metres below sea level. (OceanGate Expeditions) 10/10The company performs several deep-sea exploration missions through this vessel. Made up of titanium and filament wound carbon fiber, the vessel is capable of handling extreme sea pressure at great depths. (OceanGate Expeditions)