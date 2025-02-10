In Pics: Taylor Swift booed at as Eagles fans cheer Donald Trump, and more from Super Bowl

15 Photos . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 09:10 AM IST

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won his first Super Bowl MVP award after leading his team to a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Several celebrities and leaders, including Taylor Swift, Donald Trump and Beyonce, attended the Super Bowl 2025.

1/15US President Donald Trump stands as US singer-songwriter Jon Baptiste performs the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (AFP)

2/15US President Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome (AFP)

3/15(L-R) Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and mgk attend Super Bowl LIX (Getty Images via AFP)

4/15Taylor Swift was back at the Super Bowl to watch Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles. Her reception was a whole lot different than last year. (Getty Images via AFP)

5/15Rapper Kendrick Lamar entertained a packed stadium crowd and audiences around the world watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, teasing and then delivering his ubiquitous, Grammy-winning diss track ‘Not Like Us’. (Getty Images via AFP)

6/15Kendrick Lamar and US singer SZA perform during Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles Apple Music Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (AFP)

7/15Security escorts out a protestor holding a Palestinian flag with the words ‘Gaza’ and ‘Sudan’ as Kendrick Lamar performs during Super Bowl LIX (AFP)

8/15Recording artist Jay-Z, Beyonce and daughter Rumi arrive before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

9/15(L-R) Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne, Kevin Costner and Pete Davidson attend the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome (Getty Images via AFP)

10/15The Philadelphia Eagles offense lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs defense in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome (Getty Images via AFP)

11/15Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) makes a field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs (AP)

12/15Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIX (Getty Images via AFP)

13/15DeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIX (Getty Images via AFP)

14/15Philadelphia Eagles' Jeremiah Trotter Jr and Johnny Wilson make confetti angels as they celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIX (REUTERS)