In Pics: Taylor Swift booed at as Eagles fans cheer Donald Trump, and more from Super Bowl

3 Photos . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 08:55 AM IST

Many celebrities and leaders attended the Super Bowl 2025 including Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Pete Davidson, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lionel Messi, and several other A-listed celebrities.

1/3US President Donald Trump stands as US singer-songwriter Jon Baptiste performs the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

2/3US President Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome