In pics: Tecno Spark Go 2023 launched under 7,000

7 Photos . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 01:54 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini
  • Tecno has expanded its smartphone range with the launch of its latest entry-level phone in India. The company has launched Tecno Spark Go with dual rear camera. All details
1/7Tecno Spark Go 2023 is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch IPS Display with 1612x720 pixel resolution.
2/7The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and runs on HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12.
3/7Tecno Spark Go 2023 has Endless Black, Uyuni Blue and Nebula Purple colour variants.
4/7The new entry-level Tecno phone has 13MP Dual AI Camera with Dual Flashlight on the rear.
5/7There is a 5MP AI camera at the front for selfies.
6/7Tecno Spark Go 2023 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10watt charger.
7/7The smartphone comes with a starting price of 6,999.
