In pics: Tecno Spark Go 2023 launched under ₹7,000 7 Photos . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 01:54 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini Tecno has expanded its smartphone range with the launch of its latest entry-level phone in India. The company has launched Tecno Spark Go with dual rear camera. All details 1/7Tecno Spark Go 2023 is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch IPS Display with 1612x720 pixel resolution. 2/7The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and runs on HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12. 3/7Tecno Spark Go 2023 has Endless Black, Uyuni Blue and Nebula Purple colour variants. 4/7The new entry-level Tecno phone has 13MP Dual AI Camera with Dual Flashlight on the rear. 5/7There is a 5MP AI camera at the front for selfies. 6/7Tecno Spark Go 2023 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10watt charger. 7/7The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹6,999.