In pics: Tesla Model S Plaid is now even faster, can reach 322 kmph top speed!

Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Tesla has recently unveiled a performance upgrade for the Model S Plaid luxury sedan, which can now reach a top speed of 322 kmph. Known as the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package, this upgrade is designed specifically for car enthusiasts who want to push their Model S Plaid to the limit.

1/6Tesla has recently unveiled a performance upgrade for the Model S Plaid luxury sedan, which can now reach a top speed of 322 kmph.

2/6The Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package offers a set of new features such as 'Zero-G' wheels and carbon ceramic brakes that contribute to the car's enhanced performance.

3/6According to Tesla, the Model S Plaid Track Package will be available for purchase starting in June of this year, with a price range of $15,000 to $20,000 depending on the components selected by the owner.

4/6The kit includes a set of forged aluminum wheels, specialized track tires and brake fluid, upgraded carbon silicon carbide rotors, and one-piece forged calipers equipped with high-performance pads.

5/6Buyers have the option of purchasing the Zero-G wheels and Goodyear tires separately for $6,000, providing a savings of approximately $1,000 compared to the complete kit.