OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Thar’s rival Maruti Jimny 5-door compact SUV

In pics: Thar’s rival Maruti Jimny 5-door compact SUV

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 12:52 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini
  • Maruti Suzuki launched its Jimny 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV will go on sale by mid-2023 here in the country. Here’s a look at the all-new SUV
The SUV will be available in 7 colour options including 5 monotone shades and 2 dual-tone options.
1/6The SUV will be available in 7 colour options including 5 monotone shades and 2 dual-tone options.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
2/6The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door compact SUV rides on 15-inch alloy wheels covered with 195/80 section tyres.
3/6Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door compact SUV rides on 15-inch alloy wheels covered with 195/80 section tyres.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door compact SUV can be booked starting today. The company has not revealed price though.
4/6Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door compact SUV can be booked starting today. The company has not revealed price though.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
5/6The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
The SUV has a K15B engine mated to a 4-speed torque converter automatic or a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is capable of producing 105hp and 134Nm of peak torque.
6/6The SUV has a K15B engine mated to a 4-speed torque converter automatic or a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is capable of producing 105hp and 134Nm of peak torque.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout