In pics: Thar's rival Maruti Jimny 5-door compact SUV 6 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 12:52 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini Maruti Suzuki launched its Jimny 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV will go on sale by mid-2023 here in the country. Here's a look at the all-new SUV 1/6The SUV will be available in 7 colour options including 5 monotone shades and 2 dual-tone options. 2/6The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 3/6Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door compact SUV rides on 15-inch alloy wheels covered with 195/80 section tyres. 4/6Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door compact SUV can be booked starting today. The company has not revealed price though. 6/6The SUV has a K15B engine mated to a 4-speed torque converter automatic or a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is capable of producing 105hp and 134Nm of peak torque.