OPEN APP

In pics: The all-new Apple iPhone 14 Plus

5 Photos . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 02:35 AM IST Livemint
  • Apple has dropped ‘mini’ from its iPhone lineup and instead intorduced all-new iPhone Plus. Four models under the iPhone 14 series are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A look at the new iPhone 14 Plus
The crash detection on iPhone 14 Plus can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services.
1/5The crash detection on iPhone 14 Plus can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus is offered in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED and Blue colour options
2/5Apple iPhone 14 Plus is offered in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED and Blue colour options
Apple iPhone 14 Plus can send emergency SOS via satellite and enable messages with emergency services when outside of cellular coverage.
3/5Apple iPhone 14 Plus can send emergency SOS via satellite and enable messages with emergency services when outside of cellular coverage.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus come with a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front and a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera
4/5Apple iPhone 14 Plus come with a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front and a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera
Apple iPhone 14 Plus feature a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with 800 nits of peak brightness
5/5Apple iPhone 14 Plus feature a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with 800 nits of peak brightness
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout