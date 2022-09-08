Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: The all-new Apple iPhone 14 Plus

5 Photos . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 02:35 AM IST Livemint

  • Apple has dropped ‘mini’ from its iPhone lineup and instead intorduced all-new iPhone Plus. Four models under the iPhone 14 series are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A look at the new iPhone 14 Plus

1/5The crash detection on iPhone 14 Plus can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services.
2/5Apple iPhone 14 Plus is offered in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED and Blue colour options
3/5Apple iPhone 14 Plus can send emergency SOS via satellite and enable messages with emergency services when outside of cellular coverage.
4/5Apple iPhone 14 Plus come with a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front and a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera
5/5Apple iPhone 14 Plus feature a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with 800 nits of peak brightness
