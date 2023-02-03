OPEN APP
In pics: The compact electric vehicle can be a hit in India!

5 Photos . Updated: 03 Feb 2023, 05:30 PM IST Livemint
A startup from Israel called City Transformers presents its new mini-electric vehicle, CT-2.  (City Transformers)
1/5A startup from Israel called City Transformers presents its new mini-electric vehicle, CT-2.  (City Transformers)
It is offered with a width of one meter and can be parked in low spaces areas.  (City Transformers)
2/5It is offered with a width of one meter and can be parked in low spaces areas.  (City Transformers)
This EV sports a top speed of 90 kmph. (City Transformers)
3/5This EV sports a top speed of 90 kmph. (City Transformers)
The manufacturer claims that the EV can provide up to 180 km of range (City Transformers)
4/5The manufacturer claims that the EV can provide up to 180 km of range (City Transformers)
The company is likely to begin the mass production of the EV by next year.  (City Transformers)
5/5The company is likely to begin the mass production of the EV by next year.  (City Transformers)
