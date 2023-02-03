Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: The compact electric vehicle can be a hit in India!

5 Photos . Updated: 03 Feb 2023, 05:30 PM IST Livemint

1/5A startup from Israel called City Transformers presents its new mini-electric vehicle, CT-2. 
2/5It is offered with a width of one meter and can be parked in low spaces areas. 
3/5This EV sports a top speed of 90 kmph.
4/5The manufacturer claims that the EV can provide up to 180 km of range
5/5The company is likely to begin the mass production of the EV by next year. 