In Pics |The journey of Chinook choppers that are grounded by the US Army

12 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:59 AM IST

Share Via

Manufactured by Boeing Co, Chinook helicopters are... moreManufactured by Boeing Co, Chinook helicopters are one of the most reliable heavy-lift helicopters. From its first flight in 1961 to its induction in more than 20 countries including India, know how this helicopter become a crucial part of the Indian Air Force