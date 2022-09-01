In Pics |The journey of Chinook choppers that are grounded by the US Army 12 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:59 AM IST Livemint Manufactured by Boeing Co, Chinook helicopters are... moreManufactured by Boeing Co, Chinook helicopters are one of the most reliable heavy-lift helicopters. From its first flight in 1961 to its induction in more than 20 countries including India, know how this helicopter become a crucial part of the Indian Air Force 1/12One of the oldest yet highly modernised helicopters, Chinook, came under scrutiny when the US Army grounded its fleet of workhorse CH-47 Chinook helicopters after several instances of engine fires on 31 August. (Bloomberg) 2/12The twin-engine aircraft took its first flight on 21 September 1961 in the USA. Since then, it has undergone rapid modernisation to keep pace with the fast-changing needs of the defence sector. (AP) 3/12Manufactured by Boeing, Chinook has participated in several big operations and wars, be it the Vietnam war or the Afghanistan war. However, there are lesser reports of countries that are operating Chinook complaining about its malfunctions like engine fires. (Bloomberg) 4/12Its current model contains a fully integrated, digital cockpit management system and advanced cargo-handling capabilities. It primarily serves the providing logistic and transportation support to the forces. It is mainly used for relocating troops, artillery, equipment, and fuel. (AP) 5/12Boeing Corporation is also working on the latest model of the legendary helicopter, CH47 Block II. The company claims it to be a faster and smarter aircraft than its previous versions. The company has also finalised a contract with the US Army for the induction of CH47 Block II in the coming time. (Boeing) 6/12Currently, Chinook helicopters are operated in nearly 21 countries including the US, UK, India, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Italy, Greece, Spain, South Korea, Australia, and UAE. (Boeing) 7/12Journey of CH47 Chinook in India began with its flight that was completed in July 2018. It was a significant step by the Indian Air Force in modernising its chopper fleet for better logistic support and operations in a different part of the country. (ANI) 8/12Boeing confirmed the arrival of four CH47F(I) in India on 10 February 2019 for the Indian Air Force at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. It is worth noting, that Indian suppliers involved in Boeing aircraft manufacturing, also play a key role in producing critical systems and components for the Chinooks. (ANI) 9/12In a deal that cost around $1.5 billion, Boeing completed the delivery of 15 Chinook helicopters to the Indian Air Force in 2020. Being one of the most efficient heavy-weight lifting helicopters of the West, Chinook has been used for the relocation of troops, artillery, ammunition, barrier, materials, supplies, and whatnot. (ANI/Twitter) 10/12Chinook has the capability of carrying around 11 tonnes of payload and 45 troops. Its CH-47F model can attain a maximum speed of 302 kilometre per hour (ANI/Twitter) 11/12It is also known for its high speed and all-weather operability. IAF also uses this helicopter for performing rescue operations, disaster management relief, search, and recovery, and even civil development. (ANI/Twitter) 12/12The IAF fleet of Chinook helicopters is currently relocated out of Chandigarh for operations in the northern areas. Another unit is shifted to Assam for taking care of northeastern states. (AFP)