In pics the privileges Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed 10 Photos . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 10:54 AM IST Livemint The position of the Queen of England was well known to be a powerful one that came with many benefitsAsides from the privileges that came with being a royal, the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II also enjoyed other privileges that are unique perks to being a monarch 1/10One of the first people to use the internet. On March 26, 1976, Queen Elizabeth visited a telecommunications research centre in Malvern, England to commemorate the arrival of ARPANET, the computer network that eventually morphed into the internet. There, she became the first monarch to send an email, under the username “HME2” (AP) 2/10She was tax-free but despite not being required to pay tax, the Queen voluntarily began paying her fair share in 1992. Queen Elizabeth voluntarily paid income and capital gains taxes beginning in 1992. 3/10The Queen of England was the only person in the United Kingdom who could legally drive without a license as she didn’t need a license number or a number plate. 4/10The Queen was completely immune from prosecution as she enjoyed Sovereign Immunity. The queen was protected for life since that’s how long she holds her position. 5/10Unlike other members of the royal family that still need to have UK passports, the Queen didn’t need one herself because all U.K. passports were issued in the queen’s name. 6/10The Queen was the head of the Church of England. She was not allowed to convert to any other religion or church. If she did, her title was removed and another head was appointed. 7/10The Queen celebrated two birthdays in a year: her official one on April 21 and another on the second Saturday in June (her “official” royal birthday). It was marked by the Trooping the Colour parade. 8/10The queen had her own cash machine installed in the basement of Buckingham Palace, courtesy of the posh bank, Coutts. 9/10Every 10 years, Britain appoints a poet laureate who composes verses for the monarch. The current poet laureate is Simon Armitage who was announced in May 2019. Before him, the Queen announced Carol Ann Duffy who is the first female to hold the position in the 400 years the job has been around. 10/10In the afternoon of Thursday, September 8 Bucking Palace announced that the Queen had passed away. She was 96. Since ascending to the throne in 1952, the mother-of-four worked as a mechanic and military truck driver during World War II, talked politics with 15 prime ministers and 13 US presidents, led 53 Commonwealth countries, and welcomed eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. (AFP)