In pics: The star-studded opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

10 Photos . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:16 PM IST

Share Via

Mumbai got its new cultural centre, and its billio... moreMumbai got its new cultural centre, and its billionaire owners ensured that its opening ceremony is embedded with not just all the Bollywood stars but also with Hollywood celebrities. Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening was joined by like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Giga Hadid, etc