In pics: The star-studded opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

In pics: The star-studded opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

10 Photos . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:16 PM IST Livemint

Mumbai got its new cultural centre

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is India’s first-of-its kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space which offers vast space for music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to flourish. Its inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday. (Livemint)
1/10Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is India’s first-of-its kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space which offers vast space for music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to flourish. Its inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday. (Livemint)
The grand ceremony was joined by Mukesh Ambani's children, Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani, their better-halves. The opening ceremony of large cultural centre of India, had guests from Bollywood as well as Hollywood. (Livemint)
2/10The grand ceremony was joined by Mukesh Ambani's children, Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani, their better-halves. The opening ceremony of large cultural centre of India, had guests from Bollywood as well as Hollywood. (Livemint)
Film producer and fashion designer Gauri Khan was available at the ceremony with daughter Suhana Khan, son Aryan Khan and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (PTI)
3/10Film producer and fashion designer Gauri Khan was available at the ceremony with daughter Suhana Khan, son Aryan Khan and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (PTI)
Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan attended the ceremony with his whole family.  (HT)
4/10Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan attended the ceremony with his whole family.  (HT)
Not just stars and celebirities, spiritual guru and founder of Isha foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also attended the inauguration ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. (PTI)
5/10Not just stars and celebirities, spiritual guru and founder of Isha foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also attended the inauguration ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. (PTI)
A day after coming to India, the ‘Love Again’ actress Priyanka Chopra with husband and star singer Nick Jonas attended the grand ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)
6/10A day after coming to India, the ‘Love Again’ actress Priyanka Chopra with husband and star singer Nick Jonas attended the grand ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)
Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dazzled at the show with their during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in Mumbai on Friday (PTI)
7/10Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dazzled at the show with their during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in Mumbai on Friday (PTI)
Actress Kareena Kapoor casted her spell in her red dress with husband Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor during the inauguration of the massive Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. (PTI)
8/10Actress Kareena Kapoor casted her spell in her red dress with husband Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor during the inauguration of the massive Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. (PTI)
Alia Bhatt attended the ceremony with her whole family. She was spotted with Bollywood actress Vidya Balan at the inaugural function of the cultural centre in Mumbai. (AP)
9/10Alia Bhatt attended the ceremony with her whole family. She was spotted with Bollywood actress Vidya Balan at the inaugural function of the cultural centre in Mumbai. (AP)
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared in a traditional attire with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan during the inaugural function of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. (AP)
10/10Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared in a traditional attire with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan during the inaugural function of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. (AP)
