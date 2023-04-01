In pics: The star-studded opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

01 Apr 2023

Mumbai got its new cultural centre, and its billionaire owners ensured that its opening ceremony is embedded with not just all the Bollywood stars but also with Hollywood celebrities. Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening was joined by like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Giga Hadid, etc

1/10Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is India’s first-of-its kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space which offers vast space for music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to flourish. Its inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday.

2/10The grand ceremony was joined by Mukesh Ambani's children, Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani, their better-halves. The opening ceremony of large cultural centre of India, had guests from Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

3/10Film producer and fashion designer Gauri Khan was available at the ceremony with daughter Suhana Khan, son Aryan Khan and Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

4/10Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan attended the ceremony with his whole family.

5/10Not just stars and celebirities, spiritual guru and founder of Isha foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also attended the inauguration ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

6/10A day after coming to India, the ‘Love Again’ actress Priyanka Chopra with husband and star singer Nick Jonas attended the grand ceremony in Mumbai on Friday.

7/10Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dazzled at the show with their during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in Mumbai on Friday

8/10Actress Kareena Kapoor casted her spell in her red dress with husband Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor during the inauguration of the massive Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

9/10Alia Bhatt attended the ceremony with her whole family. She was spotted with Bollywood actress Vidya Balan at the inaugural function of the cultural centre in Mumbai.