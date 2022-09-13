OPEN APP

In pics: The winners of 2022 Emmy Awards

9 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:43 AM IST Livemint

The Primetime Emmy Awards that took place on Monda... more

Zendaya, winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for 'Euphoria,' poses in the press room. (AP)
Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for 'Squid Game' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S (REUTERS)
MJ Delaney accepts the award for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S. September 12, 2022. (REUTERS)
Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the award for supporting actress in a limited series or movie for 'The White Lotus', poses in the press room at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards  (AP)
Jerrod Carmichael, wins for outstanding writing for a variety special for 'Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.'  (AP)
Jason Sudeikis accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for 'Ted Lasso.' (AP)
Amanda Seyfried, the winner of lead actress in a limited series or movie for 'The Dropout', poses in the press room at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (AP)
Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for 'Succession' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (REUTERS)
Jean Smart holds her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for 'Hacks' at the 74th Primetime Emmy. (REUTERS)
