In pics: The winners of 2022 Emmy Awards

9 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:43 AM IST

The Primetime Emmy Awards that took place on Monday bestowed some of the finest artists of the entertainment industry in a socially-distanced award ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

1/9Zendaya, winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for 'Euphoria,' poses in the press room.

2/9Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for 'Squid Game' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S

3/9MJ Delaney accepts the award for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S. September 12, 2022.

4/9Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the award for supporting actress in a limited series or movie for 'The White Lotus', poses in the press room at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

5/9Jerrod Carmichael, wins for outstanding writing for a variety special for 'Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.'

6/9Jason Sudeikis accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for 'Ted Lasso.'

7/9Amanda Seyfried, the winner of lead actress in a limited series or movie for 'The Dropout', poses in the press room at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

8/9Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for 'Succession' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards