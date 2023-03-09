OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: These are the world's top 10 best-selling smartphones

In pics: These are the world's top 10 best-selling smartphones

10 Photos . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 05:23 PM IST Livemint
  • Market research firm Counterpoint Research has released its latest Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker report. According to it, 8 out of 10 smartphones in the list were iPhones. Only two Samsung phones made it to the list. Here’s a look at the best selling smartphones of 2022
Apple iPhone 13
1/10Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2/10Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
3/10Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy A13
4/10Samsung Galaxy A13
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
5/10Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 12
6/10Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 14
7/10Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
8/10Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone SE 2022
9/10Apple iPhone SE 2022
Samsung Galaxy A03
10/10Samsung Galaxy A03
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout