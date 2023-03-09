Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: These are the world's top 10 best-selling smartphones

10 Photos . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 05:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Market research firm Counterpoint Research has released its latest Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker report. According to it, 8 out of 10 smartphones in the list were iPhones. Only two Samsung phones made it to the list. Here’s a look at the best selling smartphones of 2022

1/10Apple iPhone 13
2/10Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
4/10Samsung Galaxy A13
5/10Apple iPhone 13 Pro
6/10Apple iPhone 12
7/10Apple iPhone 14
8/10Apple iPhone 14 Pro
9/10Apple iPhone SE 2022
10/10Samsung Galaxy A03