In pics: Tom Cruise, Will Smith among highest paid Hollywood actors 5 Photos . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 12:25 PM IST Livemint Hollywood star Tom Cruise becomes the highest paid... moreHollywood star Tom Cruise becomes the highest paid Hollywood actors with over $100 million payday for Top Gun: Maverick. Will Smith follows the list who got $35 million for the Apple TV+ film Emancipation. 1/5Hollywood star Tom Cruise is the highest paid actor, earning more than $100 million for Top Gun: Maverick. Top Gun: Maverick is the Paramount’s highest-grossing movie ever worldwide and the first of Cruise’s films to pass the billion-dollar mark, according to reports. 2/5Hollywood actor Will Smith becomes second highest paid actor with $35 million for his upcoming film, Emancipation. (AFP) (AFP) 3/5Variety reports also stated that Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson, who earned $22.5 million for his upcoming film Black Adam, are the two stars whose high salaries are justified. 4/5Award-winning actor Kevin Costner is also earning $1.3 million per episode of Yellowstone. (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian Press via AP) (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian Press via AP) 5/5Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone is a part of the $1 million-per-episode club for starring in Sheridan’s Tulsa King.