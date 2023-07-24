In pics: Top 10 affordable SUVs in India with sunroof. Have a look! 10 Photos . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST Livemint Here are the top 10 afforable SUVs in India offering sunroof. 1/10Hyundai Exter has become of the most affordable SUV with sunroof variants, starting at ₹8 lakh. (Hyundai) 2/10Tata Nexon is an another popular choice, starting at ₹10 lakh. (Tata Motors) 3/10For less than ₹10 lakh, Mahindra XUV300 offers a sunroof. (Mahindra) 4/10Kia Sonet, a rival to Nexon, also features sunroof at ₹10.49 lakhs. (Kia) 5/10Hyundai's Venue has become another hit in the segment with a starting price at ₹10.93 lakh. (Hyundai) 6/10Maruti Brezza is the most expensive sub-compact SUV offering sunroof with a starting price of ₹11.05 lakh. (Maruti Suzuki) 7/10Kia Seltos with updated panoramic sunroof begins at a price of ₹13.5 lakh. (Kia) 8/10Hyundai Creta, the first compact SUV offers the sunroof at ₹13.96 lakh. (Hyundai) 9/10MG Astor offers panoramic sunroof at ₹14.21 lakh. (MG) 10/10The Maruti Grand Vitara is the most expensive car in this line-up with sunroof at ₹15.57 lakh. (Maruti Suzuki Nexa)