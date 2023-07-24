Hello User
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Top 10 affordable SUVs in India with sunroof. Have a look!

In pics: Top 10 affordable SUVs in India with sunroof. Have a look!

10 Photos . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST Livemint

  • Here are the top 10 afforable SUVs in India offering sunroof.

1/10Hyundai Exter has become of the most affordable SUV with sunroof variants, starting at 8 lakh.
2/10Tata Nexon is an another popular choice, starting at 10 lakh.
3/10For less than 10 lakh, Mahindra XUV300 offers a sunroof.
4/10Kia Sonet, a rival to Nexon, also features sunroof at 10.49 lakhs. 
5/10Hyundai's Venue has become another hit in the segment with a starting price at 10.93 lakh. 
6/10Maruti Brezza is the most expensive sub-compact SUV offering sunroof with a starting price of 11.05 lakh. 
7/10Kia Seltos with updated panoramic sunroof begins at a price of 13.5 lakh. 
8/10Hyundai Creta, the first compact SUV offers the sunroof at 13.96 lakh. 
9/10MG Astor offers panoramic sunroof at 14.21 lakh.
10/10The Maruti Grand Vitara is the most expensive car in this line-up with sunroof at 15.57 lakh. 
