In Pics | Top 10 countries with most debt in 2022

11 Photos . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 10:57 AM IST Livemint

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen at IMF headquarters in Washington (REUTERS)
Asian nation Japan has the largest amount of debt in the world pegged at $9.087 trillion. The country with a population of 127,185,332 has a Debt of 234.18% of its GDP (AP)
The total debt Greece has to repay is pegged at $381.72 billion dollars, while the debt to GDP ratio of the country is 193.30% (AFP)
According to World Population Review, Portugal ranks third with total debt of $285 billion which is around 127% of its GDP. (News 18)
Italy's total debt is 152.6% of its GDP and the amount is pegged at $2.7 trillion. (AFP)
Total debt of Bhutan, a small Asia nation in $3.05 billion. The debt is around 134.94% of its GDP (The Dhaka Times)
Cyprus has a total debt of $25.86 billion the the debt to GDP percentage of the country is 104.9% (REUTERS)
Belgium has a total debt of around 536.48 billion which is almost 112% of the GDP of the nation. (REUTERS)
US is also in the list with total debt of $28.43 trillion. The Americans have debt of around 137% to their GDP. (AP)
Spain has total debt to GDP ratio of 119% with the country currently owing $1,4 trillion in Debt (Euronews)
Singapore has a total debt of around $ 254 billion and the country's tax to GDP percentage is 131.19% (Bloomberg)
